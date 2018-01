Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and presidential candidate accompanied by his grandchildren casts his vote during presidential elections in Limassol, Cyprus, 28 January 2018. EFE

Cypriot presidential candidate and leader of the Democratic Party (DIKO) Nicholas Papadopoulos escorted by his family casts his vote during presidential elections in Nicosia, Cyprus, 28 January 2018. EFE