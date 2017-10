Destroyed vehciles are seen at the scene of a massive explosion in front of Safari Hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, 14 October 2017 (reissued 21 October 2017). According to media reports on 21 October 2017, government sources state that the death toll from the explosion, caused after a truck bomb went off on a busy street in central Mogadishu, has risen to 358 people. EFE