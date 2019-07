Jalalabad (Afghanistan), 12/07/2019.- A man who was injured in a suicide bomb blast at a wedding ceremony in Pachiragam district of Nangarhar province, receives medical treatment after they were brought to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 12 July 2019. At least six people were killed and several others wounded when a suicide bomber believed to be in his teenage detonated explosives at a wedding ceremony inside the house of a pro-government commander in Pachir Aw Agam district. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI