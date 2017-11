Pakistani security officials clash with supporters of religous group 'Tehrik Labayk Ya Rasool Allah' as government try to disperse the protestors who have blocked the main highway for last 20 days, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 25 November 2017. EFE

