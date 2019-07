A view inside the Legislative Council building during the press tour, after parts of the building were stormed by protesters on 01 July, in Hong Kong, China, 03 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A text 'HK is not China' is seen written on a column by protesters, as members of the press take part in a tour of the Legislative Council building after parts of it were stormed by protesters on 01 July, in Hong Kong, China, 03 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO