Maksuda Begum cries as she holds a photo of her son who was killed in the cafe attack in front of the newly constructed building where the Holey Artisan Cafe used to be in Gulshan in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 01 July 2017. EFE

A policeman stands guard in front of the newly constructed building where the Holey Artisan Cafe used to be in Gulshan in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 01 July 2017. EFE