Sana'a (Yemen), 15/10/2020.- Houthi militiamen patrol during a prisoner swap between the Yemeni government and the Houthis at Sana'Äôa airport in Sana'a, Yemen, 15 October 2020. According to reports, the Saudi-backed government of Yemen and the Houthis have started a prisoner swap of 1,080 prisoners, including 681 Houthis in exchange for 381 people of the government, 15 Saudis and four Sudanese who were fighting alongside the government forces, in the largest swap since the 2015 escalation of conflict in Yemen. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB