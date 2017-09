Smoke bellowing up in villages as local says the Myanmar Army set fire to Rohingya houses at Tamrobill in Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, 10 September 2017. According to United Nations more than 270,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar from violence over the last few weeks, most trying to cross the border to reach Bangladesh. International organizations have reported claims of human rights violations and summary executions allegedly carried out by the Myanmar army. EFE