Lieutenant General Thomas Bussiere, Deputy Commander of the United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) during a press conference at the Amerika Haus in Vienna, Austria, 23 June. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Marshall Billingslea (R), the United States' Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, and Lieutenant General Thomas Bussiere (L), Deputy Commander of the United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), leave after a press conference at the Amerika Haus in Viena, Austria, 23 June. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA