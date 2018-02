United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'Äôad al-Hussein talks to journalists shortly afterthe Jakarta International Conversation on Human Rights in Jakarta, Indonesia, 05 February 2018. EFE

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'Äôad al-Hussein delivers his speech during the Jakarta International Conversation on Human Rights in Jakarta, Indonesia, 05 February 2018. EFE