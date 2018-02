United Nation Security Council members vote unanimously for the resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire for the purpose of allowing humanitarian aid to reach citizens in Syria at a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 February 2018.EFE

Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar al-Ja'afari (C) arrives at the Security Council chamber before a possible vote on a draft resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire for the purpose of allowing humanitarian aid to reach citizens in Syria, at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 February 2018. EFE