El asesinato de dos mujeres en Marsella, bajo sospecha de ser un acto terrorista

Police offciers guard at the train station of Saint Charles after a man armed with a knife had allegedly attacked passengers at the train station, in Marseille, France, 01 October 2017. According to media reports, at least two people were killed by a man with a knife at Gare de Marseille-Sain Charles. (Atentado, Marsella, Francia) EFE/EPA/Sebastien Nogier

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb (C) speaks to the journalists at the train station of Saint Charles after a man armed with a knife had allegedly attacked passengers at the train station, in Marseille, France, 01 October 2017. According to media reports, at least two people were killed by a man with a knife at Gare de Marseille-Saint Charles. (Atentado, Marsella, Francia) EFE/EPA/Sebastien Nogier