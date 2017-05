The G7 and Europe leaders with (L-R) European Council President Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, US President Donald J. Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and hosting Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni standing together for a group photo during the G7 Summit extended session in the Sicilian town of Taormina. EFE