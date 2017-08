A handout photo made available by South Korean Defense Ministry shows South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) pose for a photo with commander of the US Pacific Command Admiral Harry Harris (L) prior to their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 20 August 2017. EFE

Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command Admiral Harry Harris (L) and commander of the U.S. Strategic Command Air Force General John Hyten (R) chat with the commander of US Forces in South Korea General Vincent Brooks (C) during a ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 20 August 2017, to mark the inauguration of Air Force General Jeong Kyeong-doo as the new chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. EFE