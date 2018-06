Italian Air Forces aerobatic demonstration team, the Frecce Tricolori, leave colourful vapour trails as they fly over the Altare della Patria monument on Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica) in Rome, 2 Jun 2018. The anniversary marks the founding of the Italian Republic in 1946. EFE

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (C-L) wears a cockade prior to go to the Altare della Patria monument in Rome on occasion of the celebration of Italy's Republic Day, 02 Jun 2018. EFE