Lebanese Prime minister Hassan Diab (L) attends the first session of the Council of Ministers headed by President Michel Aoun (R) at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

