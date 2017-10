Abren los colegios electorales en Japón para comicios con Abe como favorito

A man casts his vote for the lower house election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 22 October 2017. According to the latest media reports, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to win more than 300 of the 465 seats in the lower house of parliament. EFE/Franck Robichon

Voters fill their ballots for the lower house election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 22 October 2017. According to the latest media reports, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to win more than 300 of the 465 seats in the lower house of parliament. EFE