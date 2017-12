Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit meets Palestinian minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad al-Maliki at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, 09 December 2017. US president Donald J. Trump on 06 December announced he is recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and will relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. EFE

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit meets Palestinian minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad al-Maliki at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, 09 December 2017. US president Donald J. Trump on 06 December announced he is recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and will relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. EFE