The executive board of Social Democratic Party with (front row L-R) Andrea Nahles, parliamentary group leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Martin Schulz, leader of the SPD, and Malu Dreyer, deputy SPD leader, vote to start coalition talks during the extraordinary federal party convention of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Bonn, Germany, 21 January 2018. Some 600 delegates and 45 board members of the SPD will discuss and decide whether or not to start coalition negotiations with the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) parties to form another so-called 'Grand Coalition' (Grosse Koalition, or GroKo) government on the basis of the recent on the basis of the exploratory talks. It is expected that SPD leader Martin Schulz will face some criticism from the party's basis and demands to amend the SPD's catalogue of requirements. EFE