A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence shows HMS Montrose, a Type 23 frigate sailing at speed during Exercise Cougar 12 in the Mediterranean Sea, 10 October 2012 (issued 11 July 2019). According to media reports, Iranian boats tried to intercept British Heritage, a British oil tanker, before being driven off by HMS Montrose. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/JOEL ROUSE / MOD CROWN COPYRIGHT