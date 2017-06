A handout photo made available by the Turkish President Press office on 25 June 2017 shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2-L) waving to supporters after offering Eid al-Ramadan prayers at the Mimar Sinan Mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey, 25 June 2017. Erdogan suffered a sudden drop in his blood sugar level just before the Eid al-Ramadan prayers, media reports said. EFE

