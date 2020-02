Maria Aranzazu Gonzalez Laya, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Spain waits to address a meeting on Children and Armed Conflict: Launch of the Practical guidance for mediators to protect children in situations of armed conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 12 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Maria Aranzazu Gonzalez Laya, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Spain (C) addresses a meeting on Children and Armed Conflict: Launch of the Practical guidance for mediators to protect children in situations of armed conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 12 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES