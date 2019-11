Former senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council, Fiona Hill prepares to testify during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Former senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council, Fiona Hill (L), and David Holmes (R), political counselor for the US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, prepare to testify during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA. EFE/SHAWN THEW