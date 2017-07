A man takes pictures of the destroyed entrance door of a savings bank in the 'Schanzenviertel' during the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, 08 July 2017. The G20 Summit (or G-20 or Group of Twenty) is an international forum for governments from 20 major economies. EFE

A destroyed ATM cash machine of a savings bank in the 'Schanzenviertel' during the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, 08 July 2017. The G20 Summit (or G-20 or Group of Twenty) is an international forum for governments from 20 major economies. The summit is taking place in Hamburg 07 to 08 July 2017. (Hamburgo, Alemania). EFE