La inauguración de la oficina comercial diplomática de Honduras en Jerusalén comenzó hoy con retraso por la escalada con el Líbano, pero no evitó que el presidente hondureño, Juan Orlando Hernández, celebrara el acto en un "ambiente de alegría" como primer paso para un futuro traslado de su embajada ante Israel.
President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the Diplomatic Trade Office of Honduras in Israel, in Jerusalem, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DEBBIE HILL / POOL
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) speaks in the presence of his wife, Sara, (2-L) and ( R) President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez (3-R) and his wife, Ana Garcia Carias (2- R) at the inauguration ceremony of the Diplomatic Trade Office of Honduras in Israel, in Jerusalem, 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DEBBIE HILL / POOL