A view of the new cameras installed outside Lions' Gate, the main the entrance to the Al-Aqsa compound, as part of the security measures taken by the Israeli police in Jerusalem, 23 July 2017. EFE

Israeli policeman guarding outside Lions' Gate, the main the entrance to the Al-Aqsa compound next to the metal detectors, and a new cameras installed (top of the picture), as part of the security measures taken by the Israeli police in Jerusalem, 23 July 2017. EFE