A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2-L) is welcomed by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (3-R) upon his arrival at Changi Airport in Singapore, 10 June 2018. EFE/EPA/TERENCE TAN / MCI

Singapore military personnel patrol in front of the gate of the Istana Presidential Palace, where North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in Singapore, 10 June 2018. The North Korean leader is scheduled to meet on 10 EFE

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is driven in car with flags flying as the motorcade heads out of Singapore Airport after he touched down in Singapore, 10 June 2018. EFE

US President Donald Trump speaks to media as he departs the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada 09 June 2018. EFE