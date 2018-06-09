La cumbre del G7 termina hablando sobre igualdad de género y salud oceánica

Heads of State attend attend the G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast at the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada 09 June 2018. EFE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) speaks during the Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast during the G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast at the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada 09 June 2018. EFE