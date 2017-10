A handout image provided by Twitter user Stan Marcelja (·Stanmarseille) shows French security forces taking position after a man armed with a knife had allegedly attacked passengers at the train station, on the Stairs of Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles in Marseille, France. EFE/Stan Marcelja

A handout image provided by Twitter user Stan Marcelja (·Stanmarseille) shows people running down the Stairs of Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles after a man armed with a knife had allegedly attacked passengers at the train station in Marseille, France. EFE/Stan Marcelja