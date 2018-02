Kim Yong-nam (far L), president of North Korea's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, wipes away tears as he attends a concert, staged by the North's Samjiyon Orchestra at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, 11 February 2018. Also attending the concert are North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and special envoy, Kim Yo-jong (2-R), South Korean President Moon Jae-in (3-L), Moon's wife Kim Jung-sook (far R). EFE