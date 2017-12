International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) activist and Hiroshima survivor Setsuko Thurlow (L) speaks in the City Hall of Oslo, Norway. EFE

King Harald of Norway (2-R) receives the executive director of Nobel Peace Prize 2017 winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Beatrice Fihn, at the Royal Palace, 10 December 2017. From left: Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon, Beatrice Fihn, King Harald and Queen Sonja. (Noruega) EFE

From left, leader of the Nobel committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, Hiroshima Survivor Setsuko Thurlow and leader of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Beatrice Fihn, react in the City Hall of Oslo, Norway, 10 December 2017, on the occasion of the award ceremony of the Nobel Peace Prize to ICAN. EFE