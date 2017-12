King Harald of Norway (2-R) receives the executive director of Nobel Peace Prize 2017 winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Beatrice Fihn, at the Royal Palace, 10 December 2017. From left: Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon, Beatrice Fihn, King Harald and Queen Sonja. (Noruega) EFE