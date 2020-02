United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres (5-R) addresses an emergency United Nations Security Council called in response to an airstrike on Thursday in northwest Syria that killed 33 Turkish troops, at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 28 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres (C) arrives for an emergency United Nations Security Council in response to an airstrike on Thursday in northwest Syria that killed 33 Turkish troops, at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 28 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE