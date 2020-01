Local boys walk pass a destroyed building targeted by a previous Saudi-led airstrike, in Sanaa, Yemen, 16 January 2020. According to reports, UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths made his brief at the UN Security Council on his recent diplomatic efforts and consultations to revive stumbling peace talks between the warring parties in Yemen, in a fresh attempt to end a prolonged conflict between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthis who seize control of the northern and central parts of the Arab country, including the capital Sanaa. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A dove flies over a destroyed building targeted by a previous Saudi-led airstrike, in Sanaa, Yemen, 16 January 2020. According to reports, UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths made his brief at the UN Security Council on his recent diplomatic efforts and consultations to revive stumbling peace talks between the warring parties in Yemen, in a fresh attempt to end a prolonged conflict between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthis who seize control of the northern and central parts of the Arab country, including the capital Sanaa. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB