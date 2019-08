Moscow (Russian Federation), 10/08/2019.- Russian liberal opposition gather for a rally protesting against unfair Moscow State Duma elections in the center of Moscow, Russia, 10 August 2019. The liberal opposition called their supporters to continue their protest actions against rejecting their candidates for Moscow City Duma elections, which are scheduled for 08 September. Reports say that about seven thousand protesters participate at the rally despite extremely wet and stormy weather. (Elecciones, Protestas, Rusia, Estados Unidos, Moscú) EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

