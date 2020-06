La Policía británica declara el ataque en Reading "incidente terrorista"

Forensic officers work close to the scene where reports state that three people were stabbed in Forbury Gardens, Reading, Britain, 21 June 2020. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Forensic officers work close to the scene where reports state that three people were stabbed in Forbury Gardens, Reading, Britain, 21 June 2020. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER