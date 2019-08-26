Un total de 19 personas fueron detenidas este domingo por el dispositivo de seguridad para la cumbre del G7 de Biarritz, indicó la Prefectura de los Pirineos Atlánticos, el departamento en el que se encuentra esa ciudad vascofrancesa.
