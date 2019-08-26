Police members retain a group of people who demonstrated during an anti-G7 protest in Bidart, near Bayonne, France, 25 August 2019, on the second day of the G7 summit. The G7 Summit runs from 24 to 26 August in Biarritz. EFE/ Javier Etxezarreta

Spokeperson of ATTAC, Aubeline Trouve (C-L), informs the media about the suspension of the anti-G7 demonstrations organized for today, in Anglet, France, 25 August 2019, on the second day of the G7 summit. The G7 Summit runs from 24 to 26 August in Biarritz. EFE/ Javier Etxezarreta