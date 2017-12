A man shouts as he stands in front of water cannon used by Lebanese riot policemen to disperse protesters during a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel, in Awkar, east of Beirut, Lebanon, 10 December 2017. EFE

Lebanese riot policemen spray water to disperse protesters trying to break through barricades near the US embassy during a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel, in Awkar, east of Beirut, Lebanon, 10 December 2017. EFE