Multitudinaria y solemne despedida a Miguel I de Rumanía

Members of European royal families pay their respect as honor guard soldiers carry the coffin of late King Michael I of Romania during the funeral ceremony held in front of former Royal Palace in Bucharest, Romania, 16 December. EFE

Romanian honor guard soldiers stand still at the coffin of late King Michael I of Romania during the funeral ceremony held in front of former Royal Palace, in Bucharest, Romania 16 December. EFE