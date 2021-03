Hong Kong (China), 01/03/2021.- Charles Whiteley, Deputy Head of Office, EU Office, (2-R), Rogier Hekking, Deputy Consul General of Netherlands, (2-L), Joakim Ladeborn, Deputy EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong (China), 01/03/2021.- Pro-democracy activists hold banners in support of arrested fellow activists outside the EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE