Limburg (Germany), 07/10/2019.- A view of the scene of an accident involving a stolen truck in Limburg, Germany, 07 October 2019 (issued 08 October 2019). According to police, a man reportedly stole the truck and crashed with seven cars, injuring nine people. Media reports state on 08 October 2019 that authorities are investigating the incident on the suspicion of a terrorist attack. (Atentado, Terrorista, Alemania) EFE/EPA/MAXIMILIAN SEE