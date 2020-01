Los cancilleres de Venezuela y China escenifican "una relación imperturbable"

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza (L) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Ng Han Guan / POOL

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza (L) gestures during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Ng Han Guan / POOL