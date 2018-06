Turkish people wait in a line for casting their vote for the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections near by an Ataturk relief, founder of modern Turkey, in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 June 2018. EFE

Turkish people cast their vote for the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 June 2018. 56.3 million registered citizens will vote in snap presidential and parliamentary elections to elect 600 lawmakers and the country's first president. EFE