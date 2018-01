A handout photo made available by the Jordanian Royal Palace shows King Abdullah II of Jordan (C) meeting with (from L to R) UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, Moroccan Foreign inister Nasser Bourita, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Malki and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Amman, Jordan, 06 January 2018. EFE

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir arrives to attend the Arab League foreign ministers meeting at the the Jordanian Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, 06 January 2018. EFE