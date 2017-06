Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama casts his ballot at a polling station near Tirana, Albania, 25 June 2017. Albanians head to the polls on 25 June for parliamentary elections. EFE

An elderly Albania woman looks at the ballot box before casting her vote at a polling station in Tirana, Albania, 25 June 2017. Albanians head to the polls on 25 June for parliamentary elections. (Elecciones) EFE