Vienna (Austria), 12/11/2019.- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (2-R) and Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen (R) talk during a meeting at the Presidential residence of the Hofburg Palace, in Vienna, Austria, 12 November 2019. Lukashenko is on his first official visit in an European Union Member country since 2016. (Bielorrusia, Viena) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Vienna (Austria), 12/11/2019.- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) and Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen (R) talk during a meeting at the Presidential residence of the Hofburg Palace, in Vienna, Austria, 12 November 2019. Lukashenko is on his first official visit in an European Union Member country since 2016. (Bielorrusia, Viena) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA