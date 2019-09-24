El presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, instó este martes ante la Asamblea General de la ONU a Estados Unidos y a Irán a que "reanuden las negociaciones", interrumpidas desde 1979.
President of France Emmanuel Macron speaks to the general debate of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA. EFE/JASON SZENES
