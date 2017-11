French President Emmanuel Macron (C) delivers a speech during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 25 November 2017. (Francia) EFE

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) together with his wife Brigitte Macron (2-R), French Minister for Solidarity and Health Agnes Buzyn (2-L) and French senator Laurence Rossignol listen as the French Junior Minister for Gender Equality addresses guests at the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 25 November 2017. EFE