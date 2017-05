Afghan security officials stand beside the site of an attack by armed men where a female German aid worker was killed and a Finnish woman was abducted, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 May 2017. EFE

Local residents stand near the site (green gates) of an attack by armed men where a female German aid worker was killed and a Finnish woman was abducted, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 May 2017. EFE