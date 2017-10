US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (C) attends the 49th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 28 October 2017. Mattis is in South Korea ahead of the visit by US President Donald J. Trump. EFE

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (L) shakes hands with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) during the 49th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 28 October 2017. Mattis is in South Korea ahead of the visit by US President Donald J. Trump. EFE